Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans to debut in Indian theatres in February

Mumbai, January 13
Veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg's Golden Globe-winning movie "The Fabelmans" will be released in Indian cinema halls on February 10, Reliance Entertainment said on Friday.
Described as a deeply personal portrait of a 20th century American childhood, the movie presents a universal coming-of-age story about an isolated young man's pursuit of his dreams. It is based on Spielberg's experiences as a child in Arizona.
The movie, which features an ensemble cast of Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Judd Hirsch, is produced by Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment "We, at Reliance Entertainment, are extremely proud of our long-lasting and fruitful partnership with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment. This association has borne fruit with films like 'The Help', 'War Horse', 'Lincoln', 'Bridge of Spies', 'The Post', 'Green Book', and '1917' winning accolades at Oscars and Golden Globe among others.
"We have brought to cinemas in India these creative masterpieces and now, on the same scale, we bring 'The Fabelmans' to audiences on February 10," Dhruv Sinha, Head International Businesses, Reliance Entertainment, said in a statement.
Directed by Spielberg, "The Fabelmans" is written by the filmmaker in collaboration with Tony Kushner. The duo earlier worked on movies such as "Lincoln" and "Munich".
The film recently received five nominations at the 80th Golden Globe Awards and won the trophies for 'Best Motion Picture – Drama' and 'Best Director' for Spielberg.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress govt restores old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal becomes third Congress-ruled state to restore OPS a...
11 Delhi cops suspended for negligence over death of woman dragged by car
Home ministry tells Delhi Police to slap murder charges base...
ISRO report shows entire Joshimath may sink; town sank by 5.4 cm in last 12 days
The satellite images show that the Joshimath-Auli road is al...
Centre proposes to amend law to deal with hate speech, SC says parliament's call
The Bench disapproved of the manner in which TV channels con...