Still get nervous on red carpet, says Jennifer Aniston

IANS

Actress Jennifer Aniston has shared that she still gets nervous during public appearances more than 30 years after she shot to fame. Asked if she still gets nervous, Aniston said: “Always. Always. Right now, literally in this chair.”

Aniston shot to fame playing Rachel Green in the sitcom Friends in the early 1990s. She starred alongside Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and the late Matthew Perry.

The actress recalled the early days and described it as a ‘magical’ time. She said, “Oh, everything was the most exciting thing on the planet. It was just magic. And it’s still exciting, but we’ve had more experiences.”