‘Still trying to wrap my head around this one’, Ajay Devgn on Sidhu Moosewala’s demise

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 30

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has reacted to the death of 28-year-old Punjabi singer-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewal.

The actor took to Twitter to express his shock at Sidhu Moosewala’s brutal murder. He wrote, “Stunned by the shocking death of #SidhuMoosewala. May Waheguru give his loved ones strength in their hour of grief. RIP departed soul. Still trying to wrap my head around this one.”

Ajay Devgn's tweet:

Stunned by the shocking death of #SidhuMoosewala. May Waheguru give his loved ones strength in their hour of grief. RIP departed soul 🙏 Still trying to wrap my head around this one. pic.twitter.com/voGupsgZ2B — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 29, 2022

The singer-turned-actor-politician Moosewala was reportedly shot dead by unidentified gangsters near his ancestral village in Mansa district of Punjab.

A few hours after his killing, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar took the responsibility for the murder. The name of Lawrence Bishnoi has also come to the fore in the killing.