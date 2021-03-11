‘Still trying to wrap my head around this one’, Ajay Devgn on Sidhu Moosewala’s demise

Chandigarh, May 30
Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has reacted to the death of 28-year-old Punjabi singer-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewal.
The actor took to Twitter to express his shock at Sidhu Moosewala’s brutal murder. He wrote, “Stunned by the shocking death of #SidhuMoosewala. May Waheguru give his loved ones strength in their hour of grief. RIP departed soul. Still trying to wrap my head around this one.”
Ajay Devgn's tweet:
Stunned by the shocking death of #SidhuMoosewala. May Waheguru give his loved ones strength in their hour of grief. RIP departed soul 🙏 Still trying to wrap my head around this one. pic.twitter.com/voGupsgZ2B— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 29, 2022
The singer-turned-actor-politician Moosewala was reportedly shot dead by unidentified gangsters near his ancestral village in Mansa district of Punjab.
A few hours after his killing, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar took the responsibility for the murder. The name of Lawrence Bishnoi has also come to the fore in the killing.
