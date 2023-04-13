Dark comedy Beef joins the race for Emmys

Streaming giant Netflix and the creative teams behind the new dark comic series Beef have chosen to seek Emmy Awards consideration as a limited or anthology series instead of a comedy.

Starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, the series dropped on the streaming platform on April 6, garnering positive reviews from critics and audiences.

Created by Lee Sung Jin, best known for writing and producing Silicon Valley, was announced in March 2021 and commissioned as an anthology series for Netflix.

Beef tells the story of two people, Danny Cho (Yeun) and Amy Lau (Wong), who allow a chance road rage encounter slowly consume them, with hopes of seeking revenge.

Other possibilities include Fleishman is in Trouble, Daisy Jones & the Six and the upcoming Love & Death and White House Plumbers.

— IANS