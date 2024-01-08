Streaming now!

IANS

Actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s latest release Tiger 3 is streaming on Prime Video just two months after it was released on the silver screen.

The high octane action-thriller Tiger 3, which is produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma, also stars Emraan Hashmi. It is made available on Prime Video from Sunday in Hindi with dubs in Tamil and Telugu.

Tiger 3 is the third instalment of the renowned Tiger franchise, following Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. The story revolves around Tiger (Salman Khan), his partner Zoya (Katrina Kaif), and a disgruntled terrorist, Aatish Rehman (Emraan Hashmi). The threat takes a challenging personal turn as Tiger faces a difficult decision — he must choose between saving his nation and protecting his family.

Manish Menghani, director and head of content licensing, at Prime Video India, said, “We have had a longstanding and successful partnership with Yash Raj Films and have over the years, been home to some of the most successful films of Indian Cinema — be it the everlasting romance of Silsila or Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge or the thrill of the Dhoom franchise. Last year, we premiered one of India’s biggest blockbuster hit, Pathaan, on the service, and now we’re thrilled to bring yet another super-hit from the YRF Spy Universe, Tiger 3. It is indeed a perfect start to the year!”

