'Stree 2' on its way

Versatile actor Rajkummar Rao is set to return as his beloved character Vicky in the highly anticipated film Stree 2, which is a sequel of the 2018 comedy-horror movie. The OTT giant Amazon Prime Video recently announced that the film would release on their platform after its successful theatrical release. This announcement has generated immense excitement among fans and critics alike. While Rajkummar couldn’t attend the event in person, his co-stars Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, shared that the sequel was only going bigger and better.
The shooting of the sequel had begun last year.
