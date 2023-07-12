Stree 2 takes off

ANI

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor on Tuesday began the shooting for their next film, the horror comedy sequel Stree 2. Taking to Instagram, Rajkummar Rao shared a special video and announced the news. He captioned the video as: “Ek baar phir, Chanderi mein faila aantak! Stree 2 filming begins! Aa rahi hai woh — August 2024!”

The video hints that the sequel might be having two ghosts this time as it was written sarkate ka aatank in Hindi in the clip.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the film stars RajKummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles.

It is all set to hit the theatres in August 2024. Soon after the actor dropped the video, fans flooded the comments’ section with red hearts and fire emoticons. Bhumi Pednekar commented, “Can’t wait guys.” “Most awaited movie,” a fan wrote.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Stree was released in 2018 and was a blockbuster. Rajkummar and Aparshakti also had a cameo in Varun Dhawan’s horror comedy Bhediya, which was released in November last year. The makers of Bhediya also announced the sequel of the film.

#Bollywood #Instagram