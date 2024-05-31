Stub the butt

World No Tobacco Day, celebrated each year on May 31, raises awareness about the ill-effects of tobacco and the diseases it causes. Celebrities believe tobacco use in any form should be completely banned.

I quit

Aadesh Chaudhary

Aadesh Chaudhary

I used to smoke, but it was taking a toll on my health and fitness. I realised I had to quit, and that’s exactly what I did. The first five days were incredibly challenging, but I persevered and overcame the urge. Giving up smoking has been a game-changer for my health and well-being. I can now work-out more efficiently, run faster, and even play cricket well. It’s been an amazing one-and-a half years since I quit smoking, and I’m thrilled to have made the decision to prioritise my health.

Tobacco-free world

Shiwani Chakraborty

Shiwani Chakraborty

Not only today, but I wish to see a tobacco-free world every day. The harmful effects of tobacco are well-documented, and it is a substance that causes a great deal of harm to both individuals and society as a whole. A tobacco-free world would be a healthier, cleaner and more pleasant place for everyone. It would significantly reduce the burden of disease, protect the environment, and ensure that future generations can grow up without the threat of tobacco-related illnesses.

Health is wealth

Poonam Shende

The issue of passive smoking is particularly concerning. This includes children, pregnant women and people with pre-existing health conditions, who are at a grave risk. While the government may not fully curb the tobacco industry’s influence, each person can make informed decisions to avoid tobacco and encourage others to do the same. By taking proactive steps to care for oneself, such as seeking healthier ways to manage stress and resisting social pressures, individuals can significantly reduce the prevalence of tobacco use and its associated health risks.

Grave risk

Anuj Arora

Anuj Arora

Social pressure can lead youngsters to start smoking or using other forms of tobacco without fully understanding the long-term consequences. It’s crucial to address this misconception and emphasise that using tobacco does not enhance one’s image; rather, it poses a significant risk to one’s health. Although systemic changes are slow due to economic factors, each person has the power to make choices that protect their health.

(As told to Dharam Pal)