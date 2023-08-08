Stylist Priya Patil reveals the badlaav in Amitabh Bachchan's wardrobe for KBC 15

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Kaun Banega Crorepati: Season 15 is all set to premiere on August 14. Over the years, viewers have seen its host, Amitabh Bachchan, don many outfits that have been the talk of the town. From three-piece suits to bowties to stylish scarves and more, stylist Priya Patil is the one woman who has been instrumental in making television’s favourite host look dapper every season! While the knowledge-based reality show will see some badlaav with new elements being added, Priya too will style Big B with the evolving fashion trends.

Priya says, “For the 15th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, my mood board included the brief of keeping the look ‘new’ and ‘fresh.’ Keeping the classic look intact, we have gone a step ahead and added newer elements to it. Sir will be seen in classic three-piece suits, bandhgalas and Jodhpuris, but I am introducing a colour play, which will be a contrasting combination of colours. To elaborate, the waistcoats will have colour patterns like wine against navy, black and white, powder blue and navy, pinstripes with plains, checks with plains, and more. When it comes to his shirts, I’ve introduced small but evident features, which include contrast piping with the collars, different broaches that stand out, and lapel pins that accentuate and complete the overall look.”

She adds, “Sir is a legend, and I have learnt a lot by watching him over the years. His dedication, professionalism, and attention to detail are what I have absorbed from him, and it reflects in all of his attire. I always tell everybody that sir does not need a stylist; he is a style icon in himself. Clothes don’t make the man; the man makes the clothes. I have always believed that. Whatever he wears, he makes it a trend, and he has always been an inspiration to all generations.”

