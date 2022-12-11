Subuhii Joshii talks about designer clothes

Besides literally burning a hole in your pocket, designer-wear is also not very easy to source, believes actress Subuhii Joshi, who is currently seen in Voot’s Bigg Buzz’. She says that her stylist also has to often answer questions related to her popularity before he can source such items for her.

She says, “I don’t really keep a track of any designer’s collection as such. But most of my clothes are done by my designer friend Rehan Shah. When Rehan has to source something from a designer, they ask him about the number of my followers on Instagram first! This is very common. Everyone goes through it.”

She adds, “It’s not compulsory to don designer-wear just because you are a public figure. I think you should wear what you like and feel comfortable in.”