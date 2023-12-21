Success of Hindi films across genres is a healthy sign, industry in thriving space: Ayushmann Khurrana

IANS

Mumbai, December 21

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for films like ‘Vicky Donor', ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi' and ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', feels that the success of Hindi films across genres is a healthy sign of the industry being in a thriving space.

The year 2023 has been good for theatrical films as the year saw cash registering ringing with films like ‘Pathaan', ‘Gadar 2', ‘Jawan', ‘Animal', ‘Fukrey 3', ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', ‘OMG 2' and ‘Dream Girl 2'.

The actor said: “I'm really happy that we have tasted success across many genres this year. It is a healthy sign that our industry is thriving and is so aspirational. It feels amazing to have the support of the audience for our work because we truly pour our hearts and souls into the cinema that we create.”

Thrilled with the response to ‘Dream Girl 2', he said: “It has been an incredible year for Hindi cinema. From a narrative that Hindi cinema is boycotted, to it having no takers, our industry has cracked the content game in 2023 to possibly register its biggest theatrical year. We have seen incredible support and response from the audience for our cinema which is why we have already had three all-time blockbusters in 2023.”

He further mentioned: “I feel extremely happy that Hindi cinema has dented the negative narrative and due credit to all the writers, directors and producers for putting their head down and working very hard to prove that Hindi cinema will always find love provided we make the best cinema for audiences to enjoy, experience and engage with. I'm delighted to have contributed in my own way towards the theatrical business with ‘Dream Girl 2'.”

He added: “As an actor, who loves watching films in cinemas for the experience that it provides, I couldn't be happier to have delivered a theatrical experience for the audience with a hit franchise. I still remember how people were happy that a film from the comedy genre had hit over Rs 100 crores in India when action films were ruling the roost.”

#Bollywood #Mumbai