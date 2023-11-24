Sudhaa Chandran talks about the biggest challenge she faced while shooting for Doree in Varanasi

Talking about a particular sequence in Colors Doree, actress Sudhaa Chandran shares, “Varanasi holds a very special place in my heart. While I’ve visited the city multiple times, but the experience of shooting for Doree made it quite memorable. When the creative team narrated that I had to take a dip in the Ganga for a particular scene, I was immediately reminded of a terrifying incident. Years ago, I had stepped into a water body and I slipped. I couldn’t find a foothold. I was screaming for help and thankfully I was rescued in time but I have this fear of drowning. So, I had my inhibitions while shooting in the Ganga for Doree and the uncertainty of the water’s density, flow, and depth added to my anxiety.”
