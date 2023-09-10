Suhaagan will now see a broken Bindiya standing up for herself, says Garima Kishnani

IANS

The drama series Suhaagan brought in an array of changes in its storyline as it follows the lives of two sisters Bindiya and Payal. According to actress Garima Kishnani, the show will now see a broken Bindiya finally standing up for herself.

The show’ storyline took a whole new turn, as it jumped up 10 years straight in its exploration of a journey filled by both love and animosity.

Garima, who plays the role of Bindiya, said, “The upcoming episodes will portray how a shattered Bindiya takes a firm stand for herself. With Payal and Krishna’s unexpected marriage, she is experiencing a great deal of pain.

“I am striving to do justice to my character to ensure that the audience can deeply connect with her. I genuinely hope that the audience will continue to love the show and my character,” she added.

Suhaagan airs on Colors Monday to Sunday.