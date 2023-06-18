Suhail Nayyar talks about his role in Jee Karda

Prime Video released its show Jee Karda recently. It’s a story depicting the challenges of adulthood. Rishabh Rathore, a cute-but-dorky character played by Suhail Nayyar, has received a lot of adulation from viewers. He plays the lead in the series alongside Tamannaah Bhatia as the owner of a restaurant, who is also set to launch an app.
Talking about his character, Suhail says, “The way Jee Karda happened to me, from the auditions to the dynamic I now have with Arunima Sharma, the director for the show, all of that is really close to my heart. I had told her, ‘no one has ever made me a lover-boy on screen’. I have always gotten the role of a terrorist or someone who sells drugs. So, this role is very close to my heart. I am getting to show my side as a lover through Rishab.”
Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Jee Karda is directed by Arunima Sharma and co-written with Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal. The show features Tamannaah Bhatia, Aashim Gulati, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mobs, forces clash in Manipur, bid to torch houses of BJP leaders; 2 hurt
Firing from automatic guns in Bishnupur, Churachandpur dists
Manipur violence: Citing Vajpayee, 10 Opposition parties tell PM Modi to appeal for calm
Opposition leaders say Manipur is 'hurt' over PM’s silence o...
38-year-old Indian-origin man stabbed to death in UK’s London
The incident adds to recent string of knife attacks across U...
Fresh tremors rock Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, Ladakh; no damage reported
10 tremors with a varied intensity have jolted Doda in the p...