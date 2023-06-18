Suhail Nayyar talks about his role in Jee Karda

Prime Video released its show Jee Karda recently. It’s a story depicting the challenges of adulthood. Rishabh Rathore, a cute-but-dorky character played by Suhail Nayyar, has received a lot of adulation from viewers. He plays the lead in the series alongside Tamannaah Bhatia as the owner of a restaurant, who is also set to launch an app.

Talking about his character, Suhail says, “The way Jee Karda happened to me, from the auditions to the dynamic I now have with Arunima Sharma, the director for the show, all of that is really close to my heart. I had told her, ‘no one has ever made me a lover-boy on screen’. I have always gotten the role of a terrorist or someone who sells drugs. So, this role is very close to my heart. I am getting to show my side as a lover through Rishab.”

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Jee Karda is directed by Arunima Sharma and co-written with Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal. The show features Tamannaah Bhatia, Aashim Gulati, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka.