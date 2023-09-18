Suhana Khan enjoys sunset near ocean in new pic from recent vacay

ANI

Mumbai, September 18

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan on Monday shared a few glimpses from her recent trip to an undisclosed location.

Taking to Instagram, Suhana shared a couple of posts which she captioned with a smiley emoticon.

In the first picture, she could be seen enjoying the sunset near ocean. A bright lamp next to a sitting area could be seen behind her. She can be seen in a sleeveless pink long dress.

She also shared a video in which she could be seen inside a buggy with someone as she recorded the clip.

Soon after she dropped the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Shanya Kapoor dropped a red heart and an eye heart emoticon.

A user wrote, "Wishing you a beautiful day, you are glowing."

Another user wrote, "stunnnnning."

Suhana is all set to make her acting debut soon with director Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film "The Archies".

The film also stars Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in the lead roles.

'The Archies' is all set to release on the OTT platform Netflix on December 7.

'The Archies', a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale.

The film explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.

The Indian adaptation of the beloved comics will see Dot play Ethel Muggs, Agastya Nanda as the charming and talented Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor take on the role of Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as the always hungry Jughead Jones, Veronica Lodge portrayed by Suhana Khan, Heartthrob Reggie Mantle will be showcased by Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda will play Dilton Doiley.

Zoya recently unveiled the film's teaser revealing that the film is set in 1964 in Riverdale, described on a railway sign as a "hill station," a term dating back to colonial times that refers to a town located at a higher elevation than the nearby plain.

One of the transport links servicing the hill stations are small mountain railway trains running on narrow gauge tracks, known affectionately as "toy trains", and the teaser opens with a shot of the top train puffing into Riverdale station. The Archies gang play music and dance at parties and classrooms while also enjoying their time outdoors.

