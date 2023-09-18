 Suhana Khan enjoys sunset near ocean in new pic from recent vacay : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Suhana Khan enjoys sunset near ocean in new pic from recent vacay

Suhana Khan enjoys sunset near ocean in new pic from recent vacay

Suhana is all set to make her acting debut soon with director Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film 'The Archies'

Suhana Khan enjoys sunset near ocean in new pic from recent vacay

Suhana Khan shares pictures from her recent getaway. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, September 18

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan on Monday shared a few glimpses from her recent trip to an undisclosed location.

Taking to Instagram, Suhana shared a couple of posts which she captioned with a smiley emoticon.

In the first picture, she could be seen enjoying the sunset near ocean. A bright lamp next to a sitting area could be seen behind her. She can be seen in a sleeveless pink long dress.

She also shared a video in which she could be seen inside a buggy with someone as she recorded the clip.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Soon after she dropped the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Shanya Kapoor dropped a red heart and an eye heart emoticon.

A user wrote, "Wishing you a beautiful day, you are glowing."

Another user wrote, "stunnnnning."

Suhana is all set to make her acting debut soon with director Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film "The Archies".

The film also stars Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in the lead roles.

'The Archies' is all set to release on the OTT platform Netflix on December 7.

'The Archies', a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale.

The film explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.

The Indian adaptation of the beloved comics will see Dot play Ethel Muggs, Agastya Nanda as the charming and talented Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor take on the role of Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as the always hungry Jughead Jones, Veronica Lodge portrayed by Suhana Khan, Heartthrob Reggie Mantle will be showcased by Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda will play Dilton Doiley.

Zoya recently unveiled the film's teaser revealing that the film is set in 1964 in Riverdale, described on a railway sign as a "hill station," a term dating back to colonial times that refers to a town located at a higher elevation than the nearby plain.

One of the transport links servicing the hill stations are small mountain railway trains running on narrow gauge tracks, known affectionately as "toy trains", and the teaser opens with a shot of the top train puffing into Riverdale station. The Archies gang play music and dance at parties and classrooms while also enjoying their time outdoors.

 

#Instagram #Mumbai #Shah Rukh Khan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

'Outsiders' dominate Punjab BJP core panel

2
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

3
Jalandhar

Jalandhar youth washed away in Bhagsu waterfall in Dharamsala

4
India

PM Modi recalls vision of Nehru, Shastri, Vajpayee; reminds House of cash-for-vote scam in Manmohan era

5
Trending

Netizens react with funny memes after India win 8th Asia Cup title

6
India

Akbar, Shivaji, Maharaja Ranjit Singh: New Parliament celebrates heroes of Indian democracy

7
Patiala

Heavy security at Punjabi University as students protest demanding case against professor

8
Himachal

Shimla high: Shock torch, swallowed drug pack

9
India

Supreme Court relieves SIT in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

10
Punjab

Shortage of RTOs in Punjab leaves vehicle owners harried

Don't Miss

View All
Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

10 all-time rain records broken in HP this monsoon
Himachal

10 all-time rain records broken in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Top News

Union Cabinet meets amid buzz over important legislative proposals

Union Cabinet meets amid buzz over important legislative proposals

No word on what transpired in the meeting which lasted for o...

Parliament Special Session: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am

PM Modi recalls vision of Nehru, Shastri, Vajpayee; reminds House of cash-for-vote scam in Manmohan era

PM asks Opposition to keep 'rona-dhona' aside as MPs gather ...

CAG frowns at ‘footnote’ accounting, says external debt underrated by over Rs 2 lakh crore

CAG frowns at ‘footnote’ accounting, says external debt underrated by over Rs 2 lakh crore

Union Budget showed external Debt of Rs 4.39 lakh crore at ‘...

No alliance with BJP, matter will be decided during elections, says AIADMK leader

No alliance with BJP, matter will be decided during elections, says AIADMK leader

D Jayakumar lashes out at BJP state chief K Annamalai for hi...

Supreme Court relieves SIT in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Supreme Court relieves SIT in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Says it has already completed its probe and submitted a char...


Cities

View All

10% rebate helps civic body collect ~14 cr property tax

10% rebate helps civic body collect Rs 14 cr property tax

India-Middle East-EU corridor can fuel growth: Experts

Local iron & steel industry losing shine

Potholes, choked sewers plague Ward No. 11

Manjinder Singh Sirsa to push for passport-free Kartarpur Sahib visit

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

Cotton sells above MSP, Punjab farmers upbeat

Shelve Capitol Complex projects: UNESCO panel

Shelve Capitol Complex projects, UNESCO panel tells Chandigarh Administration

A first: PPP projects for vacant properties of Chandigarh civic body

Missing cab driver found dead near Rajpura

Two Panchkula clubs to lose liquor licence

Two arrested for human trafficking, girl rescued

Kejriwal opposes simultaneous polls, demands ‘one nation, one education’ system

Kejriwal opposes simultaneous polls, demands ‘one nation, one education’ system

PM Modi inaugurates Metro’s Airport Line extension

Delhi High Court upholds cancellation of UPSC aspirant’s candidature for uploading wrong photo

Loot, murder suspect held after gunfight with cops in Greater Noida

RML Hospital opens India’s first OPD for transgenders

Jalandhar: 2 months on, no end to sufferings of flood-hit

Jalandhar: 2 months on, no end to sufferings of flood-hit

Youth Congress observes PM’s birthday as ‘unemployment day’

Jalandhar youth washed away in Bhagsu waterfall in Dharamsala

Mayor, councillors miffed over being ignored in car rally

Non-payment of arrears: Kapurthala DC forms price fixation panel

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Road accidents claimed 249 lives in eight months

Patient’s death: We achieved more benchmarks than specified, claims SMO Dr Mandeep Sidhu

Man gets life term in murder case

3 youths came to supply drugs caught by villagers

Heavy security at Punjabi University as students protest demanding case against professor

Heavy security at Punjabi University as students protest demanding case against professor

Punjabi university students to hold protest today

Jai Inder state president of BJP Mahila Morcha

District receives 34-mm rainfall

Man collides with stray cattle, dies