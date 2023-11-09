Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda shine in 'The Archies' trailer

ANI

Mumbai, November 9

And the wait is over. The trailer of Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies' is out.

The Netflix film marks the acting debut of ing debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

'The Archies', a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion.

The trailer unfolds a musical narrative led by seven charming characters from the beloved Archie comics, steering through the retro alleys of love, friendship, and youthful aspirations.

The trailer signs off with a profound message - 'You are never too young to change the world'.

Watch the trailer:

Expressing excitement about the film, Zoya Akhtar said, "Having spent a lot of mychildhood living in an Archie Comic, I'm thrilled to introduce Riverdale to this generation.The characters are iconic, their teenage life innocent, the world simpler, a time when less was more. Archie Comics, Netflix, Tiger Baby and Graphic India were in complete sync and wanted the adaptation to be as wholesome as the original comic was. It's clean young adult content and was very fresh for Reema and me to work on. It's also very exciting that a global IP chose the India film industry to make its first feature. Excited to get it out there."

'The Archies' will be out on December 7.

