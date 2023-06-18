 Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor-starrer 'The Archies' teaser is glimpse of Riverdale, young love, and rock & roll : The Tribune India

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor-starrer 'The Archies' teaser is glimpse of Riverdale, young love, and rock & roll

The first-look video of ‘The Archies’ takes viewers back in time

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor-starrer 'The Archies' teaser is glimpse of Riverdale, young love, and rock & roll

A poster of 'The Archies'. Instagram



Mumbai, June 18

The first look of the upcoming streaming film 'The Archies' has been unveiled and it promises a fun ride from the era of the 1960s.

The film, directed by Zoya Akhtar, is set in 1960s India in a fictional idyllic hill station, called Riverdale. It teases young love, rock and roll, and a fair bit of intrigue.

The film stars an ensemble cast that includes Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina.

The over one-minute teaser reveals that the film is set in 1964 in Riverdale, described on a railway sign as a "hill station," a term dating back to colonial time that refers to a town located at a higher elevation than the nearby plain. One of the transport links servicing the hill stations are small mountain railway trains running on narrow gauge tracks, known affectionately in India as "toy trains" and the teaser opens with a shot of top train puffing into Riverdale station.

The teaser also gave a glimpse of the friends--Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor, falling in love and going through heartbreaks. Young actors Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina also feature in the film's cast.

The Archies gang play music, dance at parties and classrooms and enjoy their time outdoors too.

They also performed live on the title track at Tudum 2023.

Sharing the teaser's link, Suhana took to Instagram and wrote, "Are you ready to go back in time? Welcome to The Archies."

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Reacting to the teaser, filmmaker Karan Johar commented, "Loveeeeeeeee." "Woooooo," Navya Nanda, sister of Agastya commented.

'The Archies', inspired by the eponymous comics, is a coming-of-age musical following the lives of Riverdale's favorite set of teenagers -- Dot (Ethel Muggs), Agastya Nanda (Archie Andrews), Khushi Kapoor (Betty Cooper), Mihir Ahuja (Jughead Jones), Suhana Khan (Veronica Lodge), Vedang Raina (Reggie Mantle) and Yuvraj Menda (Dilton Doiley). Seen through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community, it explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.

At Netflix's annual global fan event, Tudum, held at Ibirapuera Park in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the cast of the film introduced the first look of the film and grooved to the song 'Sunoh'.

Here's a video from the launch:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

After the first look, the lead cast was introduced on stage by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan from the streaming show 'Never Have I Ever'.

Talking about the event, Zoya Akhtar said, "It is nothing short of awesome to be in Sao Paulo, showing the first look of 'The Archies' at Tudum. There are local Brazilian fans and people from across the world virtually tuning in for the show. We are so far away from home and yet receiving the loudest cheers which just reminds us that music, love, and friendship are universal and have no barriers."

She further mentioned, "I am extremely excited for audiences to step into Riverdale in the 60s, meet the young Anglo-Indian kids on the block and groove with 'The Archies' gang!" The film will soon drop on Netflix.

The official release date of 'The Archies' has not been revealed yet.

Agencies

