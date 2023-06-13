Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor unveil The Archies new poster

ANI

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor on Monday unveiled the new poster of their debut film, The Archies.

Taking to Instagram, Suhana shared the poster which she captioned, “Meet the @archiesnetflix gang! Coming soon, only on @netflix_in!” The new poster features Suhana, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda among others who’ll be seen in the official Indian adaptation of Archie Comics.

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film will stream on Netflix. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Zoya took to Instagram and shared the poster which she captioned, “Take a trip to Riverdale. We have saved you a seat Meet the Archies gang.”