 Suhana Khan kisses Shah Rukh Khan in new family portrait, Gauri Khan explains puzzle : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Suhana Khan kisses Shah Rukh Khan in new family portrait, Gauri Khan explains puzzle

Suhana Khan kisses Shah Rukh Khan in new family portrait, Gauri Khan explains puzzle

Shah Rukh Khan fans are excited as Gauri Khan share new family picture

Suhana Khan kisses Shah Rukh Khan in new family portrait, Gauri Khan explains puzzle

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan with their children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, October 6

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan on Thursday treated her fans with a new family picture on her social media.

Taking to Instagram, Gauri Khan shared the post which she captioned, "Design is like a puzzle - all the pieces have to come together to make a complete image #family #happiness #memories #familyfirst." 

The portrait features SRK and Aryan sitting on the suitcases, while Gauri and Suhana are seen standing on each side of the King Khan. AbRam could be seen standing behind his father.

Gauri posed for the camera in a white crop top and blue jeans, while her husband Shah Rukh Khan donned a blue sweatshirt paired with black pants and sneakers.

Aryan on the other hand looked dapper in an orange sweatshirt paired with black jeans.

Suhana could be seen planting a kiss on her father's cheeks.

Take a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Soon after Gauri shared the picture on social media it went viral on social media. Fans swamped down the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"My favorite familyyy," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Perfect Family."

"Meri Pathaan Family," a user wrote.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh first met Gauri in 1984, when he was all of 18. Gauri was just 14 at the time. He bumped into her at a party where she was dancing with her friend. After Gauri spoke to him for 'more than three seconds', he felt 'encouraged' and wanted to date Gauri.

After dating for a couple of years, the two tied the knot on October 25, 1991.

Six years after their wedding, Gauri and Shah Rukh welcomed their first son, Aryan Khan. Shah Rukh and Gauri's daughter Suhana Khan was born in 2000, while their youngest, son AbRam Khan, was born in 2013, via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be next seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu. The film is slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2023.

Suhana, on the other hand, will be making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial film 'The Archies'.

The film is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from December 7.

Aryan Khan will be making his directorial debut with an upcoming project. Details about the series are still awaited.

#Instagram #Mumbai #Shah Rukh Khan #Social Media

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Canada evacuates diplomats from Delhi to Southeast Asia: Report

2
India

Delhi excise policy scam: 'Where is money trail?' Supreme Court turns the heat on ED

3
India

US envoy to India Eric Garcetti raises G20 in J-K to defend envoy’s PoK visit

4
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

A saga of Canadian missteps

5
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

6
Punjab

Looking for former Punjab FM Manpreet Badal, vigilance team prevented from searching Chandigarh house

7
J & K

Major opens fire in J&K; 3 officers hurt

8
Amritsar

4 dead as fire breaks out at pharmaceutical factory in Punjab's Amritsar

9
Punjab

SYL canal: Can't till or sell returned land in absence of papers, say Punjab farmers

10
Sports

Shubman Gill down with suspected dengue, could be doubtful opener for Sunday's World Cup match

Don't Miss

View All
Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%

‘Golden girl’ Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot
Punjab

'Golden girl' Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot

3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Top News

Historic feat for India at Asian Games; set to cross 100-medal mark for first time ever

Historic feat for India at Asian Games; set to cross 100-medal mark for first time ever

The country had won 70 medals in the last edition in Indones...

Iran's Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

Mohammadi has campaigned for women's rights and abolition of...

SYL canal issue: Khattar counters Bhagwant Mann, says Supreme Court directive has to be followed

SYL canal issue: Khattar counters Bhagwant Mann, says Supreme Court directive has to be followed

Haryana CM urged the central government to immediately start...

NewsClick row: Funds came from China to disrupt India’s sovereignty, claim Delhi Police in FIR

NewsClick row: Funds came from China to disrupt India’s sovereignty, claim Delhi Police in FIR

The FIR has been filed under anti-terror law UAPA

J-K: Army officer who fired on soldiers in Rajouri to face Court of Inquiry

J-K: Army officer who fired on soldiers in Rajouri to face Court of Inquiry

Injured five personnel, including three officers, inside a c...


Cities

View All

4 dead as fire breaks out at pharmaceutical factory in Amritsar

4 dead as fire breaks out at pharmaceutical factory in Punjab's Amritsar

Amritsar MC divides city in 20 sectors to improve civic amenities

Illegal mining: Khadoor Sahib AAP MLA's kin Nishan Singh granted bail

UK, Malaysia-based accomplices of three drug peddlers identified

Security guards deployed, CCTV cameras installed at govt schools

Year on, Chandigarh Admn to review Electric Vehicle Policy

Year on, Chandigarh Admn to review Electric Vehicle Policy

20 Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 3.81 crore in France

Chandigarh: Contractor, tenant held for Sector 33 market mishap, released on bail

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%

Close call, Amarjit Singh Naura wins by eight votes, elected PUTA chief

NewsClick row: Funds came from China to disrupt India’s sovereignty, claim Delhi Police in FIR

NewsClick row: Funds came from China to disrupt India’s sovereignty, claim Delhi Police in FIR

False cases being slapped to weaken Opposition, atmosphere of fear created: Arvind Kejriwal

NewsClick row: Delhi High Court agrees to hear plea against arrest of Prabir Purkayastha, Amit Chakravarty

Delhi liquor scam: ED summons 2 associates of Sanjay Singh for questioning

Delhi excise policy scam: 'Where is money trail?' Supreme Court turns the heat on ED

Dengue stings district hard, tally rises to 90

Dengue stings district hard, tally rises to 90

Minister Kataruchak takes stock of paddy procurement at Phillaur

Two bikers killed in road mishaps

Minor dispute between 2 students turns violent

DC inspects Aam Aadmi Clinics, OOAT centre

Raining rewards: Over 5,000 police officials honoured for excellent duty

Raining rewards: Over 5,000 police officials honoured for excellent duty

Four booked for assaulting ASI, wife

GLADA demolishes five illegal colonies

Ex-bank manager booked for Rs 16.43-L ‘fraud’

2 nabbed in financier murder case

Patiala: Deceased girl’s kin seek probe by judges of High Court

Patiala: Deceased girl’s kin seek probe by judges of High Court

Armoured Division showcases fire power

College holds lecture on waste management

Punjabi University gets sanitary pad incinerators

PSPCL lift trophy at national tug of war championship