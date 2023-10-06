Suhana Khan kisses Shah Rukh Khan in new family portrait, Gauri Khan explains puzzle

ANI

Mumbai, October 6

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan on Thursday treated her fans with a new family picture on her social media.

Taking to Instagram, Gauri Khan shared the post which she captioned, "Design is like a puzzle - all the pieces have to come together to make a complete image #family #happiness #memories #familyfirst."

The portrait features SRK and Aryan sitting on the suitcases, while Gauri and Suhana are seen standing on each side of the King Khan. AbRam could be seen standing behind his father.

Gauri posed for the camera in a white crop top and blue jeans, while her husband Shah Rukh Khan donned a blue sweatshirt paired with black pants and sneakers.

Aryan on the other hand looked dapper in an orange sweatshirt paired with black jeans.

Suhana could be seen planting a kiss on her father's cheeks.

Take a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Soon after Gauri shared the picture on social media it went viral on social media. Fans swamped down the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"My favorite familyyy," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Perfect Family."

"Meri Pathaan Family," a user wrote.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh first met Gauri in 1984, when he was all of 18. Gauri was just 14 at the time. He bumped into her at a party where she was dancing with her friend. After Gauri spoke to him for 'more than three seconds', he felt 'encouraged' and wanted to date Gauri.

After dating for a couple of years, the two tied the knot on October 25, 1991.

Six years after their wedding, Gauri and Shah Rukh welcomed their first son, Aryan Khan. Shah Rukh and Gauri's daughter Suhana Khan was born in 2000, while their youngest, son AbRam Khan, was born in 2013, via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be next seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu. The film is slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2023.

Suhana, on the other hand, will be making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial film 'The Archies'.

The film is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from December 7.

Aryan Khan will be making his directorial debut with an upcoming project. Details about the series are still awaited.

#Instagram #Mumbai #Shah Rukh Khan #Social Media