Suhana Khan's birthday wish for dad Shah Rukh is all about kisses, hearts and childhood throwbacks

Suhana and Shah Rukh Khan. File photo



IANS

Mumbai, November 2

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has turned 58 and wishes are pouring in for him from every part of the world. However, the most special one has come from his daughter Suhana Khan, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the streaming film ‘The Archies'.

Suhana took to her Instagram and shared two separate stories with throwback pictures of her with her father and wrote "Happy Birthday" in one of them and "Love you the most" on the other.

The first picture, clicked during an old IPL match, has baby Suhana giving a loving peck on Shah Rukh Khan's cheek. The second picture is a heartwarming collage of some throwback pictures with her dad and elder brother Aaryan Khan, which were clicked during their childhood with a caption.

With loud cheers, whistles and chants of his name, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan rang in his 58th birthday greeting a huge crowd stationed outside his residence Mannat in Mumbai at midnight. It was at night, when his fans gathered in large numbers going by a video shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani, where loud cheers, chants of "Shah Rukh" and "King Khan" could be heard.

The megastar, who is having a blast of a year after his films 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan' created a storm at the box-office, got on to his balcony looking dapper in a black T-shirt paired with cargo pants, sunglasses and a baseball cap. He first greeted his fans with a namaste, showed them thumbs up, blew kisses at them and did his iconic pose.

#Bollywood #Mumbai #Shah Rukh Khan

