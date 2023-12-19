Suite life of Poonam Pandey

Poonam Pandey, who is part of ALTT Balaji’s Honeymoon Suite 911, is very excited to see how people react to the thriller. The actress, who has been part of projects such as Nasha, Love is Poison and reality shows such as Fear Factor and Khatron Ke Khiladi and Lock Upp, says that this role is totally different.

“This is one of the best scripts I have heard so far, an amazing thriller. Every character has done a brilliant job. The story is unique, something that the audience will not expect,” she says.

Talking about her character in the web series, she says, “I mostly get bold characters to perform. This role is something people will not expect from me. When they hear Poonam Pandey, they have certain expectations, and I love and am proud of that. However, this character goes beyond the typical Poonam Pandey persona. The girl, hailing from a small town in Kanpur, has completed her hotel management course. She is driven by the desire to do things perfectly. I fell in love with her when I first heard about this character.”

Honeymoon Suite 911 is inspired by true events. The story and screenplay is written by Siddharth Injeti.