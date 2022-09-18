Suited, booted Kartik Aaryan is here to make you swoon with new pics

ANI
Mumbai, September 18
Instead of relaxing in pyjamas on Sunday, actor Kartik Aaryan chose to spend the weekend in a different way.
Earlier today, he was spotted at the Mumbai airport and that too in formals.
The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' star wore a dark blue blazer and matching trousers that he paired with a light blue shirt. He also added a tie to his look.
His suited and booted look has left netizens in awe of him.
"Kartik, you are so good looking," a social media user commented.
"Classy," another one wrote.
Check out this video:
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has several projects in his kitty. He will be seen in 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' with Kiara Advani. He will also be seen headlining 'Aashiqui 3'. The female lead of the musical romance has not been announced yet.
He also has 'Freddy', 'Shehzada' and 'Captain India' in the pipeline.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Massive protest breaks out at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos
No objectionable videos found with the accused so far: Mohal...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders probe into Chandigarh University incident; requests to avoid rumours
Kejriwal assures strict action against guilty; Punjab School...
Lokayukta police register case against former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa, family members on graft charges
The case pertains to awarding tender for the construction of...
'Pathological liar': Jairam Ramesh slams PM Modi over his criticism of previous govts on Cheetah reintroduction
Modi had made the remarks after releasing three of the eight...
Sonali Phogat death case: CBI, forensic officials reach nightclub ‘Curlies’ for investigation
The actor and BJP leader was allegedly drugged at the nightc...