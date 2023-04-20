Sukesh Anand to essay the role of Devdhar in "Mere Sai, Shraddha, and Saburi"

Spreading awareness against superstitions, the upcoming episodes of Mere Sai, Shraddha, and Saburi will introduce viewers to the story of ‘Devdhar.’ The king of a princely state, his greed pushes him to kidnap a baby and sacrifice it to be blessed with a son. The role of Devdhar will be played by Sukesh Anand.

Anand shared, “I am extremely excited to be on this show. Working with Tushar Dalvi for the first time has been a good experience.”

“There are varied shades of Devdhar that make it a challenge to play him. He loves the royal lifestyle. But since he does not have a son, he is afraid he will lose his throne to the British. Devdhar marries another woman in the hope of having a son, as he already had three daughters with his first wife. He asked Sai Baba to bless him with a son, who refused to do so, and rather taught him that both a son and a daughter must be treated equally,” Sukesh added.