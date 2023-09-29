Sukhmani Sadana starts shooting for Tanaav Season 2 in Kashmir

IANS

Sukhmani Sadana, who is known for Manmarziyaan, Sacred Games and Tandav, has landed in Kashmir to begin shooting for the second season of the streaming series, Tanaav.

She will be seen reprising her role of Nusrat Farooqui in the second season of the show, which is the official Indian adaptation of the acclaimed Israeli show Fauda.

Nusrat is a character of profound complexity, shrouded in sombre and ‘grey’ shades, adding layers of intrigue to the show’s landscape.

In the first season, Sukhmani’s portrayal of Nusrat Farooqui drew accolades for its depth and authenticity, elevating the character into the heart of the series.

The show also stars Sahiba Bali, Arsalan Goni, Amit Gaur and Satyadeep Misra.

Tanaav Season 2 promises to deliver an even more intense and captivating storyline.

#Kashmir