Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with Sundeep Gill in an intimate wedding

The wedding season is bustling, and the spotlight falls on yet another actress from the glitzy world of entertainment — Sukhmani Sadana. Renowned for her captivating performances in Manmarziyaan, Sacred Games, Tandav, The Broken News, and Tanaav among others, Sukhmani tied the knot with Sundeep Gill, a Real Estate Developer from British Columbia, on March 3. The couple opted for a traditional Punjabi wedding in her hometown, Amritsar, sealing their union in an intimate ceremony attended by family, close friends, and relatives. Actresses Suzanne Khan and Minisha Lamba, Sukhmani’s dear friends, were present to share their love and blessings on her special day.

Sukhmani and Sundeep’s love story began at an event in Mumbai, where they instantly connected. Talking about her special day, Sukhmani said, “On the eve of March 3, I embarked on a journey that intertwined my past and present, my roots and my dreams. With a heart full of joy and nostalgia, I chose to celebrate in the heart of my beloved city, Amritsar, amidst the loving embrace of family and friends. It was a true-blue Punjabi wedding and was a lively affair, resonating with the beats of giddha dancers and tumba players, a true reflection of our vibrant culture.”