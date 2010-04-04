Sukhmani Sadana, who was recently seen in Apharan 2, believes the OTT platform is a real boon for upcoming artistes

Mona

Ten years into the entertainment industry, actor and writer Sukhmani Sadana considers OTT as a boon because the platform has launched many careers. Dil Bekaraar and Apharan 2 as an actor, a short film Manoranjan with Gul Panag, as a writer, this Amritsar girl is working on multiple projects and enjoying different mediums.

Recently seen in Apharan 2 in a negative role as Nafisa, it offered her a break from playing the bubbly roles that have come her way till now. “Before I auditioned for Apharan’s Season 2, I binge-watched its season one in one night! I was thrilled by the story line and wanted to be a part of its second outing,” says Sukhmani. Nafisa is everything that Sukhmani is not — if she is glamorous, Sukhmani is easy-going; if she is quite short-tempered, Sukhmani is calm; if Nafisa can plot, play or kill anyone at the drop of the hat, Sukhmani believes in being kind, gentle and empathetic. “It’s this marked difference that excited me to play Nafisa. I was scared of my own character many times,” she says.

Happy zone

OTT has opened up a whole new world and Sukhmani couldn’t be more grateful. “For any artiste—actor, editor, lyricist or writer— there are possibilities now. We all get a chance, but whether one succeeds depends on talent. OTT sure has offered opportunities.”

While she enjoys acting and the recognition that it brings, writing remains Sukhmani’s passion. “Being on screen translates into people walking up to you and complimenting, which is so rewarding.” It is writing that’s way more time-consuming and difficult, “The effort that goes into writing is much more, but really satisfying.”

Seen in Sacred Games and Tandav, Sukhmani, who has written screenplays of 1920 London and Creature, has her hands full. If Apharan 2 saw her in a negative shade, in Dil Bekaraar she essays the role of a confident girl. Soon to be seen in web show Udan Patolas, which she has also written, Sukhmani will also be seen in an adaptation of an Israeli show and another one for BBC, opposite Jaideep Ahlawat. Her writing credits would be Rocketry, a film with R. Madhavan, and another one for Ali Abbas, starring Daljit Dosanjh. “My hands are full; I cannot complain,” giggles Sukhmani.

Love for Amritsar

While during the pandemic she stayed with her parents in Amritsar, Sukhmani is happy to be back in Mumbai. “As much as I like being with parents, working and living on one’s own offers another thrill.” She has studied in Delhi and Dehradun, but it’s Amritsar that would forever be home for her. “Amritsar is a mix of a small town and a big city; that’s what I love the most.”

Her love for Punjabi food, Sukhmani has carried to Mumbai. “I am a true Punjabi, as much as I love my food I also like hosting and cooking for family as well as friends. Love, affection, empathy – I tick all Punjabi traits.” In Chandigarh for a shoot, she’s off to Jalandhar for a writing assignment soon.

Shooting in freezing cold

Apharan 2 is getting rave reviews. Recalling her experience of shooting one of the most challenging sequences of her career, Sukhmani says, “We had a really tough time shooting in Belgrade, Serbia. It was freezing, everybody was wearing warm clothes, but I, as Nafisa, had to wear a thin chiffon saree. I could barely feel my limbs and every time my shot was over, the team would come and rub my hands and feet. They made sure I could pull it through.”