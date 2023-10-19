Sukhwinder Singh lends his voice to 'Dil Me Basey Jo Tere Ram' in film 'Mandali'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 19

Mandali, that showcases Ramleela, releases its first song 'Dil Me Basey Jo Tere Ram'. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, 'Half Girlfriend' fame music director Rahul Mishra has composed the music and Sandeep Nath, who’s known for songs like 'Sunn Raha Hai Na Tu,' 'Jalwa' and 'Kitne Ajeeb Rishte' has penned the song.

Rakesh Chaturvedi Om's directorial 'Mandali' is the first ever film on Ramleela inspired from Munshi Premchand's story Ramleela, billed as a satirical take on everyday morals and the virtue of righteousness in the modern world. It stars Rajniesh Duggall, Brijendra Kala, Aanchal Munjal and Abhishek Duhan in prominent roles. The film is set to release on October 27.

Here's the trailer of the film:

Singer Sukhwinder Singh, who has given his vocal for the song 'Dil Me Basey Jo Tere Ram' in the film, shares, "Film Mandali deals with a fascinating subject that teaches us daily life lessons. Rahul Mishra has composed phenomenal music for the film. Rakesh ji's vision empowered us to create some great songs and music for the film. It was a wonderful and soulful experience to sing this song. It is a powerful track that will instill faith and courage within you."

Check out the song:

Rahul Mishra adds, "It is a very energetic and spiritual song. The song is based on Ramleela artists and their journey, who have a strong faith in Lord Ram. When I got to know from the director about the premises and story on which the song will be based, I got intrigued by the story. We discussed the taste and notes of the song as we wanted to match them with the subject of the film. It was a very interesting experience! Both Sukhwinder ji and Sandip ji did a great job in delivering this masterpiece."

Rahul Mishra also shared this on Instagram:

Lyricist Sandip Nath, states, "I wanted to reflect the inner conflict of the protagonist through the song's lyrics, keeping it simple, while bringing out their self-reliant faith and courage. When the song was finally created, we were really confident about it, and then music director Rahul and singer Sukhwinder took it to another level."

Produced by Prashant Kumar Gupta, Geetika Gupta and Neetu Sabarwal of Reltic Pictures, the film also stars an ensemble cast including Vineet Kumar, Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Ashwath Bhatt, Saharsh Shukla and Neeraj Sood.