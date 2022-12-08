Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar team up with Badshah for Kya Say?

The music video for Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar and Badshah’s dreamy track Kya Say? is now out. The terrific trio has managed to captivate our hearts yet again. This song, which has a soft and romantic vibe to it, has been composed by Badshah and Chamath Sangeeth, and written by Badshah.

Prakriti says, “Shooting for Kya Say? with Badshah was really exciting. I was totally in my comfort zone and even the location was majestic and dreamy.” Sukriti adds, “The location for the music video matched the sultry and dreamy vibes of the song. Badshah was really fun to be around during the shoot and we had an amazing time.”