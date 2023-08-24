 Sukriti-Prakriti collaborate with Mellow D and Upside Down for 'Over You' : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Sukriti-Prakriti collaborate with Mellow D and Upside Down for 'Over You'

Sukriti-Prakriti collaborate with Mellow D and Upside Down for 'Over You'

The song is about heartbreak and healing through music

Sukriti-Prakriti collaborate with Mellow D and Upside Down for 'Over You'

Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar on the poster of 'Over You'. Instagram/sukritikakar



IANS

Mumbai, August 24

Singers and sisters Sukrit and Prakriti Kakar have joined forces with Mellow D and Upside Down for a new song 'Over You', which delves deep into the realms of heartbreak and healing through music.

Talking about their latest release, ‘Over You', Sukriti-Prakriti Kakar shared: “It's incredibly exciting to bring back an urban heartbreak track for our fans. This time, we aimed to deliver a fresh SuPra experience.”

Here are the posters of the song:

"And by teaming up with Mellow D and Upside Down, we've seamlessly integrated a tale of healing into a melodic canvas. 'Over You' is a heartfelt creation, and we genuinely hope it provides comfort to those who've braved the journey of heartbreak."

Here's a glimpse of the song:

'Over You' encapsulates the bittersweet experience of letting go and discovering newfound strength amidst the complexities of heartbreak. The vocals of Sukriti and Prakriti evoke unfiltered emotion amplified by the depth and authenticity Mellow D adds to the narrative.

Infused with Upside Down's urban-pop flair, the music creates an indelible connection with listeners, resonating on a profound level.

This milestone also marks Sukriti and Prakriti inaugural foray into a lyrical music video, promising an entirely new fan experience. Collaboratively, Sukriti - Prakriti Kakar, Mellow D, and Upside Down channel their talents, resulting in a composition that magnificently showcases their collective musical brilliance.

#Mumbai

