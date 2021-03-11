Suman Gupta to play Devaki in Yashomati Maiyyake Nandlala

Sony Entertainment Television’s Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala that will showcase the bond between Yashoda and Kanha will now see well-known television actor Suman Gupta play the role of Devaki, who is Lord Krishna’s biological mother.
Suman says, “I feel blessed to have received an opportunity to play such an important role in Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala. I have already started preparing for role. I want to bring out her traits as seamlessly as possible.”
