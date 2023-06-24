Sumbul Touqeer and Prateik Chaudhary recently in Devil Se Shaadi

Sumbul Touqeer and Prateik Chaudhary recently shot the promo of the audio series titled Devil Se Shaadi. The promo for the series has been released, where Sumbul is dolled up as a bride and Prateik portrays an arrogant and stubborn groom. Devil Se Shaadi is set to release on Pocket FM soon.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
New and glorious journey of India-US ties has begun, shaping lives, dreams and destinies: PM Modi
Was addressing a boisterous gathering of Indian community me...
Prime Minister Modi leaves for Egypt after concluding US State Visit
This is the prime minister's first visit to Egypt
Soldier injured in encounter with terrorists, search under way near LoC in J-K’s Poonch
The encounter takes place in the forward Ranger Nullah area ...
BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Tarn Taran sector
On June 23, at around 9 pm, BSF troops detect the movement o...
At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
All-time high temperature for this month was on June 29, 197...