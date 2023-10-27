Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat showcase their off screen bonding

In the world of television, where on-screen dramas often create intense conflicts, there exists a unique tale behind the scenes which form memories. On Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved show, Kavya — Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, talented actor Sumbul Touqueer Khan and Mishkat reflect upon their similar chemistry both on and off screen.

Mishkat Varma, shedding light on this unique dynamic, reflects, “As actors, we constantly have to switch gears in our behaviour, and it can get challenging when you share a strong off-screen bond with your co-star. Sumbul and I share a fantastic off-screen connection, so it’s challenging to summon hatred on screen, we are back to enjoying engaging and entertaining banters off camera. It is really good to be around Sumbul and she brings with her a different kind of positivity and also we enjoy our dance sessions!”

Sumbul adds, “Mishkat and I are like buddies; it doesn’t feel like I met him just a few weeks ago. Our bond is so strong that it’s always a crazy and enjoyable experience when we’re together. Mishkat is a consummate professional, and no matter how much fun we have off-screen, when the camera rolls, we ensure we give our best performance while still having fun.”