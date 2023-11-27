Sumbul Touqeer’s fan from Canada dedicates a star for her

In a heartwarming gesture, a dedicated fan of Sumbul Touqeer, who is from Canada, named a celestial star after the beloved star of the screen. The thoughtful and unique birthday gift comes complete with all the necessary authorisation and an official certificate, making it a truly stellar tribute to Sumbul’s luminous presence in the world of entertainment.

Sumbul, who is known for her exceptional acting skills as Kavya in the show Kavya and captivating performance in Imlie, has gained a considerable fan following.

Dedicating a star in someone’s name involves a meticulous process that ensures the gesture is genuine and official. The fan, in collaboration with a reputable star-naming service, undertook the necessary steps to secure the rights to the celestial body. The chosen star now bears the name of Sumbul Touqeer, forever immortalised in the night sky. Sumbul says, “I’m truly touched by this amazing gift from my fan in Canada!”

