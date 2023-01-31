Sumbul’s father Touqeer Khan is her pillar of strength

Actress Sumbul has reinvented herself in Bigg Boss 16 and was praised for her personality. She has also been taking stand for the right things in the house. While Sumbul is leaving no stone unturned to win the show, her father Touqeer Khan is her pillar of strength and campaigning for Sumbul from the outside.
He says, “This is a very proud moment for all of us as she is the youngest contestant who has spent 100 days inside the Bigg Boss house. I feel she has become a big inspiration for all the teenagers. I call Sumbul’s fans her family. It is all because of their unconditional love and support that Sumbul has come to this point. The show, Imlie, no doubt was a turning point in her life. It gave Sumbul a name. But now after Bigg Boss she’s known as Sumbul Touqeer Khan - she has made her own identity.”
