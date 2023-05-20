Sumeet Raghavan and Pariva Pranati love to adopt stray animals

Actors from the show, Wagle Ki Duniya, Sumeet Raghavan, who essays the role of Rajesh Wagle, and Pariva Pranati, who plays Vandana Wagle, are big animal-lovers and adopt stray animals.

Sumeet Raghavan said, “Animals have always held a special place in my heart, but having a pet was something I never considered. However, in 2018, everything changed when I began adopting stray animals. It started with one dog, and soon I found myself welcoming another one into my home. As time went on, my love for stray animals expanded to include cats as well. I now proudly care for three cats and two dogs, who have become an integral part of my family.”

Pariva added, “I’ve always loved animals growing up and would rescue anything, right from a squirrel to a bird. However, I distinctly remember that the first cat that I rescued was somewhere in Film City. After that, I found a shelter that adopted cats, and so anytime I rescued one, I would send it there. Now, it’s a daily part of my routine to go out at night around 11 o’clock and feed as many stray animals as I can. It takes me roughly 45 minutes, but I consider it a part of my fitness routine.”