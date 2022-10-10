Sumit Kaul has been part of TV shows like SiyaKe Ram, PeshwaBajirao and Nazar. Here’s a chit-chat with the actor

With several years in the industry, what was the most challenging part of your journey?

If you are looking for challenging parts where you can push the boundaries as an actor and work with brilliant filmmakers, then you have to be extremely resilient and patient. That has been my challenge. If I want to do regular TV shows as an actor and am willing to compromise my fee, there would be enough work out there for me to do. But what I hope for is different.

The entertainment industry is very uncertain in terms of opportunities; what is your take?

This is something that’s part of any freelance profession. It’s important that aspiring actors be aware of this aspect of an actor’s life. But I also believe there is enough work out there for people who are constantly working on their craft. However, if you want to last in this profession, it’s good to have an additional source of income.

What is your viewpoint, as it is a fact that some actors are plain lucky in terms of opportunities?

Luck is something no one can or should depend on. It’s not in your hands, so why bother about it. Having said that, it’s very easy to comment that someone else had it easy because they were lucky. But if you were to be in their shoes you would know what all goes into making someone successful. There is no trick to success. It’s just a lot of work that is done persistently.

Everyone wants to do different kinds of roles but sometimes the roles of your choice are just not there, right?

I believe this is a problem with some actors who aspire for certain kinds of roles. The more specific the goal, the less probability of it happening! What I aspire for is a challenging part in a well-written film. These are also limited, so the probability is limited. And hence the wait is longer. But then Rome wasn’t built in a day.

When the flow of work isn’t there, how do you keep a positive mental attitude?

Your joy or enthusiasm in life should never be dependent on your work. I meditate every day to maintain a certain sense of calm and joy within, which automatically leads to clarity of thought and an enthusiastic approach to life in general. As far as work flow being slow, I believe it’s a great chance to keep working on your craft. And an additional source of income doesn’t hurt!

Entertainment industry has progressed, but there is still a difference between an actor and a star. What do you have to say about it?

A star is someone who is extremely popular. An actor is someone who doesn’t compromise on the integrity of his craft, irrespective of the part or the medium. It’s rare to find someone who is in the true sense an actor as well as a star. But with the growth of social media and OTT platforms becoming popular, I see many actors becoming stars in the future.

Who is your biggest competition?

Competition is a good thing. It keeps you alert and on your toes. Without it, it’s easy to become complacent. Having said that, I only compete with myself. My aspirations as an actor are too high and keep me focused.