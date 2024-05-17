Sunanda Sharma calls her presence at Cannes Film Festival a victory for entire Punjabi community

Mumbai, May 17
Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma promoted Punjabi culture at the ongoing prestigious 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024.
Dressed in exquisite traditional Punjabi attire, she showcased the rich heritage of Punjab.
The singer wore an ivory-coloured salwar kameez. She completed her look with a nose ring and a ‘maang teeka’.
Sunanda said: “It is an incredible honour to represent my culture and roots at the Cannes Film Festival. Being here is not just a personal achievement, but a victory for the entire Punjabi community. I hope this moment inspires others to embrace and celebrate their heritage proudly.”
Sunanda made her singing debut with the song ‘Billi Akh’. She ventured into acting with ‘Sajjan Singh Rangroot’ in 2018 with Diljit Dosanjh and Yograj Singh.
The 32-year-old started her Bollywood career with the ‘Tere Naal Nachna’ song.
She then gave her voice for the song ‘Poster Lagwa Do’ for the Kartik Aaryan ‘Luka Chuppi’ and for the track ‘Mummy Nu Pasand’ from the film ‘Jai Mummy Di’.
In 2021, she lent her vocal prowess for B Praak’s ‘Baarish Ki Jaaye’ starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
