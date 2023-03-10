Suniel Shetty brings action-packed thriller series Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega, teaser out

ANI

Mumbai, March 10

Suniel Shetty is all set for his upcoming action thriller 'Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega'. Makers of the series on Friday treated fans to the teaser.

Taking to Instagram, Suniel unveiled a jaw-dropping teaser, announcing its upcoming series 'Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega'.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "ACP Vikram ko rokna hai toh thokna padega. he is unstoppable or is he? #HunterOnAmazonminiTV, trailer 14 March!"

Take a look:

This action thriller features stars Suniel Shetty in the lead as A.C.P Vikram Sinha.

It also features a stellar cast featuring- Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, and Barkha Bisht in pivotal roles, alongside Mihir Ahuja, Teena Singh, Chahat Tejwani, Karanvir Sharma, Siddharth Kher, Gargi Sawant and Pawan Chopra.

The teaser of 'Hunter Tootega Nahi, Todega' gives a sneak peek into the life of A.C.P Vikram and his path to redemption in the pursuit of truth. Laced with fast-paced action, riveting performances, powerful dialogues and a strong narrative set in the midst of most iconic songs of Saregama, the series is set to keep audiences hooked throughout.

Talking on the announcement of the show, Suniel Shetty said, "Action as a genre is something I have always been passionate about and Hunter Tootega Nahi, Todega is helping me relive that passion. All over again. It is a project that has truly been a team effort. I was hooked on to the character of ACP Vikram Sinha, from the word go. He is the 'One man army' that we have heard of often. Totally raw and rigid."

He added, "To associate with Yodlee Films who helped bring to life this jaw dropping action thriller, combined with the nationwide reach of Amazon miniTV as the streaming partner, I am sure audiences across India will love the show." Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising said, "At Amazon miniTV, we are always looking to diversify our content offering and entertain audiences across India.

With Hunter - Tootega Nahi Todega, we look to present audiences with an action-packed thriller for the first time with one of Bollywood's most versatile actors - Suniel Shetty! With its strong unique story, a stellar ensemble and the support of Yoodlee Films as the production partner, we're certain that the show will get the pulses of audiences racing."

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Sr. Vice President - Film & Events at Saregama India Ltd. said, "Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega is a story that will grip audiences right from the start. We are glad to partner with Amazon miniTV, with its massive reach audiences across India will be able to enjoy this series for free! We are thrilled to release the 8-episode series featuring one of India's biggest action stars, Suniel Shetty in the lead. He is a treat to watch every time he is on screen, and this time he is going to don the cop's hat in a series full of action, twists and thrills!" The 8-part episodic series is produced by Yoodlee Films - the film division of Saregama India Limited and directed by Prince Dhiman & Alok Batra, is set to premiere on Amazon miniTV on March 22.

