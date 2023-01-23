Suniel Shetty confirms Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have tied the knot, 'officially father-in-law ban chuka hoon'

ANI
Mumbai, January 23
It's a joyous occasion at the Shetty household as today is D-day! Athiya Shetty has tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul. Just a while ago, Suniel Shetty stepped out of his Khandala farmhouse with his son Ahan Shetty and interacted with the paparazzi.
He also gave the official confirmation of the news.
While talking about the wedding function, Suniel Shetty said, "Bahut acha raha...aur abhi phere bhi ho gaye, shaadi officially ho chuki hai, aur officially father-in-law bhi ban chuka hoon!" He further added, "In-law ka chakkar agar hat jaye aur agar father hi rahu toh bhaut khoobsurat hai, kyunki who part main bhaut ache se nibhaata hoon."
While the first pictures of the newly wedded couple are awaited, here's a glimpse of the father-son duo - Suniel and Ahan Shetty together.
View this post on Instagram
For the wedding, both Suniel and Ahan looked dapper in traditional outfits. Suniel Shetty donned a traditional solid light pale brown coloured dhoti layered with a long men's necklace. Ahan, on the other hand, wore a white sherwani and looked extremely charming in it! There's another video going viral where the father-son duo are distributing sweets. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
On Sunday evening, Suniel Shetty's Khandala household was all lit up and many guests were spotted wearing traditional clothes and dancing, celebrating the couple.
KL Rahul and Athiya dated for quite a few years before they decided to tie the knot on Monday. The actress was also seen with the cricketer on a few tours of Team India.
The lovebirds made their relationship official the previous year as the Indian cricketer wished his ladylove on her birthday with a cute social media post featuring Athiya and himself.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's 'surgical strikes' remark, says Rahul Gandhi
Singh on Monday had questioned the surgical strikes and accu...
Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Social media users in Delhi and surroundings said they felt ...
Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call
The court complex in Sector 43 here is evacuated
Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95
Had worked with Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn; PM condoles dea...
Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested
The complaint is lodged by Sushant Srivastava, the airline's...