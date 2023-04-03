Suniel Shetty refused to use a body double for his stunts in ‘Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega’

Amazon miniTV recently released its action-thriller series Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega, starring Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Suniel Shetty’s returns in this one as an action star. And, Anna (Suniel Shetty) has performed all his stunts himself, refusing to use a body double!

In a latest video, Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff were seen in a candid conversation with fans. Jackie, in his inimitable style, asked Shetty if he has been taking some secret potion or practicing yoga to execute his stunts so flawlessly. And Shetty’s replied, “Aadat se majboor hoon…toh pure character mein ghus gaya.” Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega promises to be a thrilling ride for action lovers, and with Shetty and Shroff at the helm.

The star cast also includes Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, among others.

The eight-episode action-thriller is currently streaming for free.