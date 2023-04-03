Suniel Shetty refused to use a body double for his stunts in ‘Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega’

Amazon miniTV recently released its action-thriller series Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega, starring Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Suniel Shetty’s returns in this one as an action star. And, Anna (Suniel Shetty) has performed all his stunts himself, refusing to use a body double!
In a latest video, Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff were seen in a candid conversation with fans. Jackie, in his inimitable style, asked Shetty if he has been taking some secret potion or practicing yoga to execute his stunts so flawlessly. And Shetty’s replied, “Aadat se majboor hoon…toh pure character mein ghus gaya.” Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega promises to be a thrilling ride for action lovers, and with Shetty and Shroff at the helm.
The star cast also includes Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, among others.
The eight-episode action-thriller is currently streaming for free.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi in Surat today to challenge his conviction in defamation case
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, chief ministers of three Congress-rul...
'Go and appeal but why this drama': BJP on Rahul Gandhi's expected show of strength in Surat
Rahul is expected to be accompanied by Rajasthan CM Ashok Ge...
Amritpal Singh trail: Uttar Pradesh gurdwara under scanner after CCTV footage found 'missing'
Police team in Pilibhit to investigate the matter
Video: Here is what Deep Sidhu's girlfriend said on Amritpal Singh, reviving 'Waris Punjab De'
Deep Sidhu's girlfriend visits Golden Temple on actor's b’da...
Prohibitory orders clamped in Bengal's Hooghly after fresh clashes during Ram Navami rally
Internet services suspended in some parts of the district ti...