Suniel Shetty sends heartfelt birthday wishes to son-in-law KL Rahul

Mumbai, April 18
Actor Suniel Shetty recently took to social media to share a touching birthday tribute to his son-in-law and cricketer, KL Rahul.
The picture-perfect moment captured the essence of their bond, resonating with warmth and familial love. Amidst the golden hues of the setting sun, Suniel, his son Ahan Shetty, and KL Rahul exuded laid-back vibes.
View this post on Instagram
Sharing the picture, he wrote, ‘They say it’s not what we have in life, but who we have in our life that matters ...feeling blessed to have you in ours for it’s a connection I can’t explain ...happy birthday Rahul ... love you son.’
Ahan Shetty also extended his wishes to his brother-in-law on this special day by sharing a picture with the latter on his Instagram story.
The celebration of love and togetherness extends beyond birthdays, as evidenced by the intimate wedding ceremony of Suniel’s daughter Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul.
