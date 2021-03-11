Suniel Shetty wrongly tagged as 'Gutka King' on Twitter; here is actor’s savage reply to user

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 11

The tryst to controversy over a ‘pan masala’ brand does not seem to be ended. Last month, it was actor Akshay Kumar who had stirred a controversy for promoting the tobacco brand.

After receiving backlash, the superstar issued an apology on social media and decided to donate entire fee that he got from the advt to a 'worthy cause.'

Just recently, a Twitter user objected to the hoarding of the same advertisement that featured Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay.

In a tweet, he wrote, "Itne ad dekh liye iss Highway pe ki ab Gutkha khaane ka mann kar raha hai.”

Another Twitter user re-shared this post and wrongly tagged Suniel Shetty in it.

His tweet read, "Hey #GutkaKingsofIndia @iamsrk @akshaykumar @SunielVShetty you're kids has to feel shame on you to lead nation in wrong way. Don't lead India to cancer nation stupids." "Bhai thu apna chashma adjust kar le ya badal de”, was Suniel hilariously reply.

Bhai thu apna chashma adjust kar le ya badal de 🙏 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) May 9, 2022

This was when the user realised he had made a mistake and he quickly apologised to Suniel Shetty for the botch-up and claimed that he was his fan.

"Hello @SunielVShetty Sorry it was just mistagged and I didn't mean to hurt you bhai, lot of love. It should be (@ajaydevgn) As I am your fan your name ups always first in tag," he wrote in a tweet. Suniel replied with a folded-hand emoticon uniel's fans lauded the actor for his response. A fan wrote, "That's why you're regarded as a superb human being. Fan galati se mistake kare, phir bhi reply dete ho."