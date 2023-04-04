Sunil Grover has a message for cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone!

Zee5 premiered its latest original series United Kacche on March 31. A light-hearted dramedy starring Sunil Grover, United Kacche also stars Satish Shah, Sapna Pabbi, Nikhil Vijay, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Nayani Dixit and Neelu Kohli in pivotal roles.
Amid promotions, Sunil attended the IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chandigarh on April 1. He was seen holding placards and appealing to various cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone to take him to the UK with them. While one placard read ‘Liam bro, please take me to UK with you’, the other read ‘Shikhar bhai, Agli series mein apne saath UK le chalo’.
This is in line with his character in United Kacche, where he tries all means to secure a visa for the UK. It’ll be interesting to see what Shikhar and Liam have to say to Sunil Grover about his sincere appeal.
