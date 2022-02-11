Sunil Grover says he is healing; thanks doctors, fans post his heart surgery

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 11

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover, who had recently undergone heart surgery, is ‘healing now’. The actor took to social media to share an update on his health and also thanked the doctor and nursing staff for the treatment.

It was two different mediums for two special messages.

Sunil chose to use Twitter for his health update and expressed his fans for their prayers.

His Tweet (that rhymes) reads, “Bhai treatment theek ho Gaya, Meri chal rahi hai healing,Aap sab ki duaaon ke liye, Gratitude hai meri feeling!Thoko taali! (Brother treatment went well, I am recovering. Thank you for sending wishes).”

And on Instagram, along with a photo, he thanked the doctor who treated him.

Lending his comic touch, Sunil wrote, “Grateful to @drpandaasianheart #Dr D'Silva and the entire team of doctors and nursing staff at the Asian Heart Institute for aligning my heart before this Valentine's Day. Thank," Grover captioned the post.

Sunil (44), reportedly, had a blockage in all three arteries. He suffered from heart attack and underwent heart surgery at Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai on January 27. However, it was reported on February 2.

Famous for his roles as Guthhi and Dr Mashoor Gulati on The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil was recently in Shimla shooting for a web series.

