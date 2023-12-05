Sunny Arya expelled from the Big Boss house

Contestant Sunny Arya has been expelled from Color’s show Bigg Boss on the grounds of indulging in violence repeatedly. Even after being cautioned by the master of the house multiple times, Sunny refused to mend his ways and rein in his anger issues. The host of the vaar, Karan showed the housemates that Sunny had repeated his mistake 10 times despite being warned and consequently Bigg Boss made the move of expelling him from the house immediately.

Talking about his eviction, Sunny Arya says, “This journey has been an incredibly beautiful and joyous chapter in my life. While I may be out of the show, I am thankful to the people in the house who have supported me. Though I was expelled from the show because of a small mistake, I want to apologise to Bigg Boss for that. From start to end, I only had a conflict with one person — Abhishek. I couldn’t ignore the way Abhishek was behaving with Arun for the past 15 days, and that made me push myself towards Abhishek, which led to my expulsion from the house. If given a chance to return to the house, I would surely go back.”