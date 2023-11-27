 Sunny, Bobby Deol wish fans on Gurpurab with special message : The Tribune India

Sunny, Bobby Deol wish fans on Gurpurab with special message

Bobby Deol shares a video from his visit to Bangla Saheb in New Delhi

Sunny, Bobby Deol wish fans on Gurpurab with special message

On Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti, the Deol brothers wish their fans. ANI, Instagram/iamsunnydeol



Mumbai, November 27

On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Deol brothers- Sunny and Bobby - shared a special post to wish fans.

Bobby took to Instagram and shared a video of him from his visit to Bangla Saheb in New Delhi.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Saareyan nu, Guru purab di lakh lakh vadhaiyan !! It felt surreal to be at Bangla Saheb last week! Let's keep smiling and feeling blessed  Waheguru ji da Khalsa, Waheguru ji di Fateh!!"

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

Bobby Deol along with Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga launched the trailer of their action thriller film 'Animal' in Delhi last week.

Ranbir and Bobby visited Bangla Saheb Gurudwara in Delhi to seek blessings after the overwhelming response to their intense and gripping trailer, seeking blessings for the success of their film.

Sunny Deol also posted some posters on Instagram story, which read, "Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's divine teachings guide you towards a path of righteousness & compassion. WISHING YOU ALL A VERY HAPPY GURPURAB." 

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is a sacred festival that marks the birth anniversary of the first guru of Sikhism -- Guru Nanak Dev.

It is a significant day in Sikhism since it commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first of the 10 Sikh gurus and the founder of Sikhism. The celebration is notable for its fervent devotion, spiritual gatherings, and the recitation of hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib, Sikhism's holy scripture.

This year, the important event will be commemorated with utmost love and reverence by Sikhs all across the world today (November 27).

Every year, the auspicious occasion is held on the full moon date of Kartik month, also known as Kartik Purnima. Parkash Utsav is also observed on this day.

Guru Nanak Dev, who had been devoted to the Divine since boyhood, was a man of peace who spent his entire life promoting equality and tolerance. He was born in 1469 in the village of Rai Bhoi di Talwandi, today known as Nankana Sahib, near Lahore, Pakistan.

Guru Nanak wrote many hymns, which Guru Arjan compiled in the Adi Granth. He went to pilgrimage places all around India. The primary verses of the Guru Granth Sahib dwell on the fact that the universe's creator is one. His words also spread the message of selfless service to humanity.

Prabhat Pheris (early morning processions) with devotees singing hymns begin two days before the festival and travel to the localities. People observe the Akhand Path by reciting the Sikh holy text, Guru Granth Sahib. A day before Guru Nanak's birth date, devotees also perform Nagar kirtan. The Panj Pyare, or five men carrying the Sikh triangle flag, Nishan Sahib, lead the parade. During the parade, the holy Guru Grant Sahib is carried in a palanquin, and people chant hymns in groups and play traditional musical instruments.

On Gurpurab, prayers are held in Gurdwaras throughout the day. The many components of the festival continue until late at night when devotees indulge in the langar. On the important day, many people participate in Sewa and offer food.

#Instagram #Mumbai


