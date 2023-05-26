 Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's 'Gadar Ek Prem Katha' to re-release in cinemas after 22 years, watch trailer : The Tribune India

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's 'Gadar Ek Prem Katha' to re-release in cinemas after 22 years, watch trailer

Sunny Deol shares the news on Instagram

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's 'Gadar Ek Prem Katha' to re-release in cinemas after 22 years, watch trailer

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in a still from Gadar. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, May 26

Actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are all set to make you nostalgic with the re-release of their iconic film 'Gadar Ek Prem Katha'.

On Thursday, Sunny and Ameesha took to Instagram and shared the update with their fans and followers. The audience can once again watch the film in theatres on June 9.

Interestingly, the makers have remastered 4K edition of 'Gadar'.

"Wohi prem, wohi katha, par iss baar alag hoga ehsaas! #Gadar returns to the big screen on 9th June for a limited period in 4K and Dolby Atmos sound," Sunny wrote on Instagram.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

He later shared the trailer of the remastered version and wrote, "22 saal baad Tara Singh aur Sakina ki prem katha phirse aa gayi hai aap sabke dilon mein apni jagah banane."

Watch the trailer:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

The Anil Sharma-directed romantic-action drama set during the Partition of India and starring Ameesha Patel, created history at the box office when it released in 2001.The flick starred the late Amrish Puri in a pivotal role.The film mainly revolves around Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (portrayed by Ameesha), a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan.

The re-release of 'Gadar' comes at a time when the cast is coming up with a sequel.

'Gadar 2' will be facing a big clash with Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' on August 11, 2023.

Helmed by Anil Sharma 'Gadar 2' also stars Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. Utkarsh played the role of Sunny and Ameesha's son in the first part.

Excited about the second part, Sunny earlier said, "'Gadar - Ek Prem Katha' has been an eminent part of my life, personally as well as professionally. Tara Singh from Gadar isn't just a protagonist but went on to become a cult icon that defied all odds and crossed all boundaries for his Family and Love. Collaborating with the team after, 22 years was a creatively enriching experience."

#Gadar #Gadar 2 #Sunny Deol Ameesha Patel

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

At 60, actor Ashish Vidyarthi ties the knot for second time

2
Punjab

CCTVs at centre, all Sangrur college students skip exam

3
Trending

Kangana Ranaut reacts to post showing girl in shorts at Baijnath temple, netizens flood her with the actor's photos in western clothes

4
Punjab

Security threat, MHA gives Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann 'Z-plus' cover

5
Punjab

Truck cleaner 'murders' its driver and 'sets body on fire' in Punjab's Goraya

6
Nation

Supreme Court grants 6-week interim bail to Satyendar Jain on medical grounds

7
Himachal Spurious drugs

11 pharma firms in Himachal Pradesh told to shut operations

8
Punjab

Shanan project: Punjab, HP at loggerheads

9
Punjab

Permanent nakas a no-no on highways, can't impede traffic flow: Punjab DGP to HC

10
Himachal

Himachal abolishes Non-Practicing Allowance for doctors; medical and veterinary bodies call move ‘anti-people’

Don't Miss

View All
Senior citizen duped of ~13L
Himachal

Senior citizen duped of Rs 13 lakh by fake WhatsApp caller from Canada

Pre-historic sites in Aravallis unprotected
Haryana

Pre-historic sites in Aravallis unprotected

10 years on, police reunite lost child with family
Haryana

10 years on, Panchkula police reunite lost child with family

Bus driver’s son science topper
Punjab

Class XII result: Bus driver’s son science topper

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Top News

‘Daam’ virus steals call records, reads history from Android phones; Central agency issues advisory

'Daam' virus steals call records, reads history from Android phones; Central agency issues advisory

The malware is also capable of gaining access to camera, mod...

Watch: PM Modi shares video of new Parliament building, says it will make every Indian proud

Watch: PM Modi shares video of new Parliament building, says it will make every Indian proud

Posting the video on Twitter, Modi also urged people to shar...

AAP's Satyendar Jain granted bail for 6 weeks on medical grounds by Supreme Court

Supreme Court grants 6-week interim bail to Satyendar Jain on medical grounds

Arrested on May 30 last year by the Enforcement Directorate,...

Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi to get passport for 3 years

Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi for issuance of ordinary passport for three years

Gandhi had surrendered his diplomatic passport upon his disq...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to skip NITI Aayog meeting

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to skip NITI Aayog meeting

The theme of the meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Nar...


Cities

View All

Farmers protest, demand more water for irrigation

Farmers protest, demand more water for irrigation

Amritsar: Finally, BRTS resumes smart card facility for Metro bus passengers

Bambiha gang stakes 'claim' for gunning down Jarnail Singh

SGPC members to join protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

Amritsar: Ex-minister Anil Joshi acquitted in trespassing case

Bathinda umpire in a spot over anti-graft code

Bathinda umpire in a spot over anti-graft code

Sampark levy on power bill payment withdrawn by Chandigarh

Sampark levy on power bill payment withdrawn by Chandigarh

No road tax for electric, hybrid vehicles in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Light rain likely for 5 days

Chandigarh: Municipal Commissioner asks staff to pick trash at fixed timings

Tribune's Education Expo kicks off in Chandigarh today

11-year-old killed, 27 injured as bus collides with truck in Greater Noida

11-year-old killed, 27 injured as bus collides with truck in Greater Noida

Will file complaint in court against ED raids at my associates’ residences: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Ex-minister Jain collapses in Tihar, admitted to ICU

SC junks plea of accused over framing of charges

7 held for betting on IPL games

Truck cleaner ‘murders its driver and sets body on fire’ in Punjab’s Goraya

Truck cleaner 'murders' its driver and 'sets body on fire' in Punjab's Goraya

Oman returnees: Despite FIRs, no action against agents

No solution to mountains of waste in sight

JIT told to refund Rs 72L with 9% interest to allottee

Once known for tomato, village now averse to it

Five of Jindi gang in police net

Five of Jindi gang in police net

Funds diverted into cricket betting racket, finds probe

VB arrests wanted accused

Minor boy held, man booked on rape charges

Man arrested for killing cousin

Exam records destroyed in fire at varsity’s Admn Block

Exam records destroyed in fire at Punjabi University’s Admn Block

PPS Nabha emerge winner in badminton tournament

Patiala residents asked to update Aadhaar details

Students told to conserve environment