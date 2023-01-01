Sunny Deol, Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra and other Bollywood celebs wish fans 'Happy New Year'

ANI
Mumbai, January 1
As B-town soaks in the New Year vibes, celebrities greet fans and wish for a positive and joyful year ahead.
Taking to Instagram, actor Anushka Sharma shared a video on her stories and wrote, "Happy New Year."
Actor Sunny Deol shared a string of pictures on his Instagram and captioned it, "Happy New Year."
View this post on Instagram
'Jannat' actor Emraan Hashmi shared a picture on his story which read, "2023 Happy New Year".
Actor Shahid Kapoor dropped a hot picture on his Instagram which he captioned, "Keep it real and make it count. Happy new year everyone. Be worthy and thankful. Have an amazing year."
View this post on Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra shared a reel video and wrote, "2022 was definitely rewarding and full of love! Cheers to the New Year and to new beginnings #HappyNewYear everyone, big love!."
View this post on Instagram
Arjun Kapoor shared a video on his stories which read, "2023 Happy New Year."
Actor Sanjay Dutt shared an adorable picture with his kids and wrote, "Nothing like spending New Year with my little ones Happy New Year from our family to yours! Wishing you all good health, prosperity, and happiness in 2023!"
View this post on Instagram
Actor Kangana Ranaut shared a picture on her stories and wrote, "Happy new year." Rakul Preet Singh shared a string of pictures and captioned it, "Mantra for 2023 .. always keep the child in you alive.. smile , laugh, imagine , create , grow and live freely happy new year to all you lovely people." Bobby Deol shared a video and wrote, "Happy new year 2023!!."
#anushka sharma #arjun kapoor #kangana ranaut #sanjay dutt #sidharth malhotra #sunny deol
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...