 Sunny Deol bids adieu to 2023 in 'Gadar' way

Sunny Deol bids adieu to 2023 in 'Gadar' way

As 2023 comes to an end, Sunny expresses gratitude to the audience for showering love on him and his film

Sunny Deol bids adieu to 2023 in 'Gadar' way

In 2023, actor Sunny Deol witnessed mega success after over two decades with ‘Gadar 2’. ANI Photo



ANI

Mumbai, December 31

In 2023, actor Sunny Deol witnessed mega success after over two decades with ‘Gadar 2’.

The film saw Sunny reprising his role as Tara Singh from the iconic movie ‘Gadar’ (2001). The audience accepted the sequel with open arms and let Sunny’s ‘dhai kilo ka hath’ create history at the box office.

As 2023 has come to an end, Sunny expressed gratitude to the audience for showering love on him and his film ‘Gadar 2’.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny dropped a video showing the love audience heaped on Sunny during the release of ‘Gadar 2’. The video also showed his moments spent with his family.

“Grateful for #2023. Looking forward to #2024. Years change, but one thing remains constant, Your Love #HappyNewYear #NYE2023 #yearender #reelsinstagram #reelsindia,” he captioned the post.

Besides ‘Gadar 2’, 2023 became special for Sunny for other reasons as well. His elder son Karan got married and his younger son Rajveer made his Bollywood debut with ‘Dono’.

His father and legendary star Dharmendra won everyone’s hearts with his performance in Karan Johar’s directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. His younger brother Bobby Deol, also, enthralled audience with his captivating performance as an antagonist in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial ‘Animal’.

Speaking of Sunny’s upcoming projects, he will be seen headlining Rajkumar Santoshi’s film ‘Lahore 1947’. Aamir Khan is producing it.

Sunny and Aamir have never worked together before this. But the duo have had iconic box-office clashes as competitors in the past, where both have eventually emerged victorious. The first iconic clash at the ticket window was witnessed in 1990 when Aamir Khan’s ‘Dil’ and Sunny Deol’s ‘Ghayal’ were released on the same day. Then in 1996, it was ‘Raja Hindustani’ vs ‘Ghatak’ followed by the epic box office clash of Indian cinema in 2001 when ‘Lagaan’ was released on the same day as ‘Gadar’. Now, for the very first time, the duo have come together and joined hands on a project.

