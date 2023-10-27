Sunny Deol, Bobby to be next guests on 'Koffee Wih Karan Season 8'?

ANI
Mumbai, October 27
The first episode of the famous talk show 'Koffee With Karan' season 8 premiered on Thursday which featured power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
The episode received a massive response from the audience and now fans are wondering who will be gracing the coffee couch in the next episode.
Well, Karan Johar just dropped a hint about the next guests on the chat show.
On Friday, during an Instagram live session, he said that the next episode will feature the siblings.
However, KJo didn't reveal the names of the celebs, but as per recent buzz, the Deol brothers, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol will be seen gracing the famous Koffee couch in the next episode 'Koffee With Karan Season 8'.
Sunny and Bobby earlier appeared on the chat show in the first season that aired in 2005.
During the live session, KJo also answered several fans' questions.
A fan commented that they would love to see cricketers on 'Koffee With Karan' season 8, to which he replied, "Will they come? I don't know. (laughs) I'm not sure. I would love to have them. They are national icons, and celebrated illustrious personalities. But I think with what happened last time I'm not sure they will even take my call. I'm scared to even call and I'm such a big fan and have so much respect in my heart. I don't want to be rejected." New episodes of the show will be released every Thursday on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.
#Deepika Padukone #Karan Johar #Mumbai #Ranveer Singh #Sunny Deol
